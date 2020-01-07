19-year-old charged after vehicle clocked travelling 118 km/h above speed limit on Hwy. 400: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old from Oakville is facing a hefty fine and a licence suspension after police say a vehicle was clocked going 118 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the car was clocked travelling southbound at a speed of 218 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre-per-hour zone near Finch Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Schmidt compared the speed to a Boeing 737, which takes off at roughly 250 kilometres per hour.

“It’s completely unacceptable going double the limit,” said Schmidt. “Anyone who is going at that speed doesn’t understand physics because there would have been a fatality if there was a wreck.”

The car will be impounded for seven days, and the 19-year-old is facing stunt driving and careless driving charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers stopped six vehicles overnight on Highway 400 for extreme speeding, according to OPP.

A Boeing 737 takes off at approx. 250 km/h.

This drivers flight plan was interrupted by #OPP 218 km/h in 100 km/h zone #hwy400 #Toronto

19 year old from Oakville charged with stunt driving and careless driving. #7daysuspension #7dayvehicleimpoundment#slowdown ^tk pic.twitter.com/teoDk50dHt — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 7, 2020