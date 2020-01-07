Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old charged after vehicle clocked travelling 118 km/h above speed limit on Hwy. 400: OPP

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 8:02 am
Updated January 7, 2020 8:04 am
A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly going double the speed limit on Highway 400 on Tuesday morning. .
A 19-year-old is facing charges after allegedly going double the speed limit on Highway 400 on Tuesday morning. . Kerry Schmidt / Twitter

A 19-year-old from Oakville is facing a hefty fine and a licence suspension after police say a vehicle was clocked going 118 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the car was clocked travelling southbound at a speed of 218 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometre-per-hour zone near Finch Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Schmidt compared the speed to a Boeing 737, which takes off at roughly 250 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough — OPP

“It’s completely unacceptable going double the limit,” said Schmidt. “Anyone who is going at that speed doesn’t understand physics because there would have been a fatality if there was a wreck.”

The car will be impounded for seven days, and the 19-year-old is facing stunt driving and careless driving charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers stopped six vehicles overnight on Highway 400 for extreme speeding, according to OPP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPTorontoOntario Provincial PoliceSpeedingOakvilleHighway 400Stunt drivingCareless DrivingBoeing 737Kerry SchmidtFinch AvenueHwy 400extreme speeding
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.