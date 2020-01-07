Former Toronto pastor expected to be sentenced today in 2011 death of pregnant wife

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A ex-pastor from Toronto convicted in the death of his pregnant wife is expected to learn his fate today.

Philip Grandine is slated to be sentenced nearly a year after jurors found him guilty of manslaughter in the drowning of his wife Anna Grandine.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 13 to 15 years, while the defence has argued five to seven years would be more appropriate.

Anna Grandine was 29 years old and 20 weeks pregnant when she drowned in the couple’s bathtub in 2011.

Tests later revealed she had lorazepam, better known under the brand name Ativan, in her blood despite not having been prescribed it.

The judge overseeing the case ruled last month that Philip Grandine deliberately and secretly sedated his wife so she wouldn’t stand in the way of his extramarital affair and love of pornography.

