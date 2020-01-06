Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele chosen as NHL’s 2nd star of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele is the NHL’s second star of the week.

The 26-year-old centreman totalled eight points over the past seven days which was tied for the league lead.

Scheifele scored three goals with five assists in three games last week, including a four-point effort in last Tuesday’s win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Scheifele leads the Jets with 48 points this season which ranks 12th best in the NHL. He was recently chosen to participate in his second NHL All-Star game.

It’s the first time this season, and the seventh time in his career, that Scheifele has been selected as one of the three stars of the week.

He is also the first Jets player to earn a weekly award this season.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon was the league’s first star as he also had three goals and five assists last week. Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski was named the third star of the week.

The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game road trip later on Monday against the Montreal Canadiens.

