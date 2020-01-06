Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

U.S. has no plans to pull military from Iraq: Defense secretary

By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
Posted January 6, 2020 4:36 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 4:49 pm
Iraq parliament votes to expel foreign troops from the country
WATCH ABOVE: Iraq parliament votes to expel foreign troops from the country

The United States has made no decision about withdrawing troops from Iraq, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Monday in response to a letter from a senior military officer that appeared to suggest a withdrawal was underway.

Esper told reporters Monday that the U.S. is not pulling troops out of Iraq.

READ MORE: Iran’s supreme leader weeps, prays over general killed by U.S. airstrike

He said he didn’t know anything about a letter that appears to suggest some preparation of troops to move out of Iraq. But he said there has been some repositioning of U.S. forces.

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” he said, adding, “There’s no decision to leave, nor did we issue any plans to leave or prepare to leave.” He said the U.S. remains committed to the campaign to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and the region.

Story continues below advertisement
NATO reiterates its position that Iran can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons
NATO reiterates its position that Iran can’t be allowed to have nuclear weapons

A letter sent Monday to the Iraqi government from a commander in Iraq said troops would be “repositioning over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement.”

The letter said there would be an increase in helicopter travel around the Green Zone and said, “We respect your sovereignty decision to order our departure.”

Pro-Iran factions in the Iraqi Parliament have pushed to oust American troops following the killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad in a U.S. drone strike last week.

READ MORE: Iranian general replacing Qassem Soleimani promises revenge for U.S. airstrike

A U.S. national security official dismissed the letter.

“This is not a movement of U.S. forces out of the country,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss the letter publicly, said the letter did not accurately portray the reason for the temporary redeployment of troops and contractors from Baghdad’s Green Zone.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TrumpQassem SoleimaniTrump Iraniran retaliationIran newsIran airstrikeIran drone strikeMark Espercrisis in the Middle EastSoleimaniIran USIran general killediran general soleimaniiraq troopdefense secretary iraqesper iraqus iraq troopus soldiers iraq
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.