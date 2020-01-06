Peters, Neufeld and Purdy headline Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Three curlers, two teams, and a couple of builders are going to be inducted into the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame later this year.

The late Vic Peters and his second, Chris Neufeld will be joined by Karen Purdy in becoming the 64th, 65th and 66th curlers to enter the hall.

Peters and Neufeld combined to win three Manitoba provincial titles in 1992, ’93, and ’97 and a Brier Championship in 1992. They were also provincial runners-up on two other occasions and capped off their memorable run of success with a Manitoba Senior Men’s Championship in 2008.

Karen Purdy competed in no less than 11 provincial championships between 1986 and ’97 and won 5 of them.

Her list of successes included skipping her rink to a Manitoba Junior Women’s title in 1987, as well as a gold medal in the Canada Games later that same year. Purdy also played third for Chris More’s Provincial Women’s Championship rink in 1989 and was part of two more Scotties championship foursomes with Connie Laliberte in 1994 and ’95. Karen also played third for Dale Duguid’s 1993 Provincial Mixed Championship rink.

The Darcy (Robertson) Kirkness 1984 Canadian Junior Women’s and Jeff Stoughton 2011 World Men’s Championship rinks will be inducted in the team category along with Builders Resby Coutts and Ernie Oliver.

Coutts served two terms as president of Curl Manitoba and also sat as the chair of Curling Canada’s board of governors to highlight his 50 years as a volunteer with the roaring game.

Oliver is credited as a driving force behind the establishment of 2-person stick curling in Manitoba.

The induction banquet will take place Sunday, May 3 at Canada Inns Polo Park.

