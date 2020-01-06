Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating string of break-ins, thefts after vehicle stolen in Battersea, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 4:59 pm
Frontenac OPP are warning residents in the Battersea area to make sure to lock their homes and their vehicles, and not to leave valuables in their cars.
Frontenac OPP are warning residents in the Battersea area to make sure to lock their homes and their vehicles, and not to leave valuables in their cars. Nick Westoll / Global News File

OPP are encouraging people in the Battersea area to be vigilant with locking their homes and vehicles following a spate of crime in the area.

On Jan. 4, a Battersea resident called OPP to report someone entering their home to take the keys to their mini-van, with which the suspect then drove off the property.

READ MORE: Identity theft used to steal high-end vehicles from Kingston car dealerships

OPP say the vehicle was found not long afterwards on Sunbury Road, but a purse, some clothing, gift cards, cash and other items were stolen from the vehicle.

Since that investigation, OPP say they have received several reports of locked and unlocked vehicles being entered. In most cases, police say, nothing was taken from the vehicle, but loose change and other items were removed in other instances.

OPP said they could not comment on the timeline of the vehicle break-ins, but said the mini-van theft was the first of these incidents, which they believe to be connected.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have yet to identify any suspects, but they are encouraging residents to take extra care to lock their vehicle and homes, and not to leave any valuables in their cars.

Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers
Kingston on edge after reports of possible dog-nappers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioTheftsVehicle Break Insbattersea break insBattersea theftsbreak ins batterseainverary break and entersouth frontenac car break insouth frontenac theftsvehicle theft south frontenacvehicle thefts battersea
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.