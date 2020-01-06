OPP investigating string of break-ins, thefts after vehicle stolen in Battersea, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are encouraging people in the Battersea area to be vigilant with locking their homes and vehicles following a spate of crime in the area.

On Jan. 4, a Battersea resident called OPP to report someone entering their home to take the keys to their mini-van, with which the suspect then drove off the property.

OPP say the vehicle was found not long afterwards on Sunbury Road, but a purse, some clothing, gift cards, cash and other items were stolen from the vehicle.

Since that investigation, OPP say they have received several reports of locked and unlocked vehicles being entered. In most cases, police say, nothing was taken from the vehicle, but loose change and other items were removed in other instances.

OPP said they could not comment on the timeline of the vehicle break-ins, but said the mini-van theft was the first of these incidents, which they believe to be connected.

Police have yet to identify any suspects, but they are encouraging residents to take extra care to lock their vehicle and homes, and not to leave any valuables in their cars.

