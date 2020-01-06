Menu

Orillia drug trafficking

Officers seize cocaine, fentanyl and items ‘consistent with drug trafficking’: Orillia OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 4:35 pm
On Thursday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Missassaga Street West in Orillia, Ont. and seized the items.
On Thursday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Missassaga Street West in Orillia, Ont. and seized the items. Getty Images file

Two people have been charged after Orillia OPP say they seized cocaine, fentanyl and other items “consistent with drug trafficking.”

On Thursday, officers say a search warrant was executed at a residence on Missassaga Street West in Orillia, Ont., where the items were seized.

Police then arrested and charged Marlon Forest, 24, from Brampton, with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Darren Walter, 38, from Orillia, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, police say.

Both the accused were released from police custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Feb. 11.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister
