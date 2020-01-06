Tom Hanks’ son Chet questioned for speaking patois on Golden Globes red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

Tom Hanks’ son Chet confused many people after footage of him speaking with a Caribbean accent on the Golden Globes red carpet surfaced.

Ahead of his father accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Chet, 29, attempted to speak patois in a video filmed on the carpet.

“Big up the whole island massive, it’s your boy Chet coming straight from the Golden Globes,” Chet said.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais ruffles Hollywood feathers with scathing Golden Globes monologue

Chet posted the video to his Instagram account, captioning it: “BIG UP FIMI WHOL FAMILY SOON COM AT DI AWARDS NA SEEN. CHUNE IN.”

He also posted a headline from CNN that read: “Tom Hanks’ son Chet is filmed speaking patois at the Golden Globes — and the internet is baffled.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh [shake my head]. @CNN: *crying laughing emoji*.”

Chet also posted a photo of himself with his father’s Golden Globe trophy.

“Bombaclaat lmaoooo *Jamaican flag emoji* s— goin brazy *crying laughing emoji*,” he wrote on the photo.

Chet Hanks / Instagram

Story continues below advertisement

Many people took to Twitter to discuss Chet’s attempt at patois.

Tom: “OK, Chet, you can come with us to the Globes as long as you behave yourself. This is an important night for—“ Chet Hanks: https://t.co/AgXejOFUg8 — New John City (@THEJohnODowd) January 6, 2020

Why does Chet Hanks continue to embarass his father like this?

What did Tom Hanks do to deserve this messssss?! Whew chileeeeee. https://t.co/PBrVWCULiF — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Every Jamaican seeing that Chet Hanks video: pic.twitter.com/5owVqMMn9k — Mapping my way through life! (@MapAnalyst) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The behavioral differences between Tom and Chet Hanks are glaring examples of how generational wealth absolutely corrupts, welcome to my Ted Talk… pic.twitter.com/BJiB3KLO32 — Devin 🐉 (@odshinobi) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Wow there is just no escaping Chet Hanks https://t.co/MJNUwEGEVg — Mary von Aue (@von_owie) January 6, 2020

Me: I love a man with an accent 😍. Chet Hanks: pic.twitter.com/jsnwAh3jHe — BigLipGimmy👄 (@GimmSlimm) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Chet, who has had roles in shows such as Shameless and Empire, previously came under fire in 2015 for using the n-word in a video.

“Look, I know the majority of y’all are not gonna get this because the history is still so fresh in our country. But hip hop isn’t about race. It’s about the culture you identify with. And can’t no one tell me what I can’t say,” he said.

“If I say n—a, I say it amongst people I love and who love me. If I say ‘f— y’all hatin’ ass n—-s,’ it’s because that’s really how I felt at the time. And I don’t accept society getting to decide what anybody can or can’t say. That’s something we call free speech.”

He addressed the video in 2018 and blamed his defence of using the word on his drug use and “trolling.”

“Low-key, like subconsciously, looking back on it now, I realize I was trolling. I thought, like, crazy antics and just wilding the f— out and doing some crazy s— was going to like spark my career,” Chet said on Van Lathan’s The Red Pill podcast.

Chet has been open about his battle with drug addiction in the past.

He says he is now sober after entering rehab and following the birth of his daughter Michaiah in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement