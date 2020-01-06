Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Regina city council moves to Wednesdays, beginning this week

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 10:56 am
Regina city council approved an additional 2.5 per cent mill rate increase and several service cuts to balance its budget during a meeting on Tuesday.
Regina city council meetings are now taking place every Wednesday beginning at 1:30 p.m. Jules Knox / Global News

Regina city council’s new meeting schedule begins this week.

Regular city council meetings will now start at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, replacing the 5 p.m. starts on Monday.

The city says the new schedule has been put in place to standardize meetings to a consistent day each week.

READ MORE: City council approves bus route to Regina Airport, funding for paratransit in 2020 budget

Most committee meetings are also moving to Wednesdays, beginning this week and will be held either at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Full committee schedules can be found on the city’s website.

Meeting agendas are now being posted to the city’s website by 3 p.m. the Friday preceding the meeting.

READ MORE: Regina council reconsiders bylaw negatively impacting portable sign industry

Story continues below advertisement

Residents looking to appear as delegates at city council meeting must submit a written brief by 1 p.m. on the Thursday before the meeting.

Council can be watched online or on Access Communications Channel 7.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City CouncilCity of ReginaRegina City CouncilCouncilcommitteeCity WebsiteAgendas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.