Regina city council moves to Wednesdays, beginning this week

Regina city council’s new meeting schedule begins this week.

Regular city council meetings will now start at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, replacing the 5 p.m. starts on Monday.

The city says the new schedule has been put in place to standardize meetings to a consistent day each week.

Most committee meetings are also moving to Wednesdays, beginning this week and will be held either at 9 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Full committee schedules can be found on the city’s website.

Meeting agendas are now being posted to the city’s website by 3 p.m. the Friday preceding the meeting.

Residents looking to appear as delegates at city council meeting must submit a written brief by 1 p.m. on the Thursday before the meeting.

Council can be watched online or on Access Communications Channel 7.