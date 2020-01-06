CFL set to reveal new ownership for Montreal Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Montreal Alouettes’ ownership saga is over.

The CFL announced today it will make a major announcement in Montreal later this morning. A league source said new ownership for the Alouettes will be unveiled at that time.

READ MORE: CFL taking over ownership of Montreal Alouettes

The source was granted anonymity because the league has not confirmed the development.

The CFL has owned the franchise since May when American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the Alouettes to the league.

Story continues below advertisement