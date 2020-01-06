Menu

Sports

CFL set to reveal new ownership for Montreal Alouettes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 10:25 am
The CFL announced today it will make a major announcement in Montreal later this morning. A league source said new ownership for the Alouettes will be unveiled at that time.
The Montreal Alouettes’ ownership saga is over.

The source was granted anonymity because the league has not confirmed the development.

The CFL has owned the franchise since May when American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the Alouettes to the league.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
