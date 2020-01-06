Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

U.K.’s worst serial rapist convicted of more than 150 offences

By Andrew MacAskill Reuters
Posted January 6, 2020 8:24 am
Updated January 6, 2020 8:43 am
Reynhard Sinaga appears in this police handout photo. .
Reynhard Sinaga appears in this police handout photo. . Greater Manchester Police

A student from Indonesia has been named as Britain’s worst ever rapist after being convicted of more than 150 offences over more than two and a half years.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside bars and clubs in the city of Manchester back to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them. In some instances, he would then film the attacks on his mobile phone.

READ MORE: Why don’t women report rape? Because most get no justice when they do

“The most prolific rapist ever tried in a British court has today been jailed for life after drugging and assaulting 48 men, following the largest prosecution of its kind in the Crown Prosecution Service’s history,” the CPS said in a statement.

A judge on Monday ruled that following four separate trials he must serve a minimum of 30 years in jail.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: This is what it’s like to take your rape to court

“His extreme sense of sexual entitlement almost defies belief and he would no doubt still be adding to his staggering tally had he not been caught,” said Ian Rushton, a government prosecutor.

“Sinaga’s unthreatening demeanour duped these young men — many of whom thanked him for his kindness in offering them a place to stay — into thinking this monster was a Good Samaritan.”

© 2020 Reuters
RaperapistManchester PoliceManchester rapistReynhard SinagaReynhard Sinaga rapeReynhard Sinaga rape conviction
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.