Homicide

RCMP investigating fatal stabbing in northern Manitoba

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 4:20 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 4:28 pm
Police say a 23-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Pukatawagan, Man.
Police say a 23-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Pukatawagan, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP are investigating a homicide in a northern Manitoba community after a man was found dead inside a home Saturday morning.

Police in Pukatawagan were called to a home in the area for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers say they found a 23-year-old’s body.

A 30-year-old man from The Pas, Man., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The suspect is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested and remains in custody.

Pukatawagan is about 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

