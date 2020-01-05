RCMP investigating fatal stabbing in northern Manitoba

RCMP are investigating a homicide in a northern Manitoba community after a man was found dead inside a home Saturday morning.
Police in Pukatawagan were called to a home in the area for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers say they found a 23-year-old’s body.
A 30-year-old man from The Pas, Man., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The suspect is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
A 21-year-old woman was also arrested and remains in custody.
Pukatawagan is about 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
