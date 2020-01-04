‘This is message from Islamic Republic of Iran:’ U.S. agency site apparently hacked

Send this page to someone via email

The homepage for the U.S. Federal Depository Library Program appeared to intermittently go offline and display a message purporting to be from hackers in Iran Saturday evening.

Screenshots on the Wayback Machine — timestamped between 1:07 and 1:35 GMT Sunday, which is 8:07 to 8:35 p.m. ET Saturday — show the website’s homepage www.fdlp.gov appearing with the Iranian flag on a black background.

“This is message from Islamic Republic of Iran,” says one line in English.

“We will not stop supporting our friends in the region,” continues a paragraph in English, referring to the “oppressed people of Palestine” and of Yemen.

A photo of a fist punching U.S. President Donald Trump is also visible in the screenshot.

Screenshot of http://www.fdlp.gov via the Wayback Machine on Jan. 4, 2020.

“Martyrdom was his (Shahid Soleymani) reward for years of implacable effort,” reads text below Trump’s face, referring to Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike earlier this week.

“Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group HackerS,” reads another line in the screenshot of the homepage, which currently appears offline.

When Global News visited the homepage for the FDLP on Saturday just past 8:30 p.m. ET, it showed an error and appeared offline. Subsequent visits to the FDLP site either resulted in the same error message or the content of the screenshot appearing.

The FDLP is a program that collects, organizes, and preserves information produced by the U.S. federal government, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

It is unknown whether the hack originated from Iran as the screenshot states, or whether it originates from an entity claiming to represent the country.

Screenshot of http://www.fdlp.gov at 8:33 p.m. ET Jan. 4, 2020.

Earlier on Saturday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had sent out a national advisory warning of Iran’s cyberattacks capabilities.

“Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States,” the bulletin said. “Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.”

The new @DHSgov NTAS Bulletin on the threat landscape was issued to inform & reassure the American public, state/local governments & private partners that DHS is actively monitoring & preparing for any specific, credible threat, should one arise. pic.twitter.com/iNnHU1TI9A — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 4, 2020

Global News has reached out to DHS media relations for any information but had not heard back before publication.

Soleimani was killed by an airstrike ordered by Trump near Baghdad’s airport on Friday, sparking worries that tension between the U.S. and Iran will only escalate further.