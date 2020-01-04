Donations pouring in for Winnipeg player paralyzed during MMJHL game

Send this page to someone via email

The hockey community is helping out one of their own, after a young man suffered a life-altering injury during a junior hockey game last month.

On Dec. 19, St. Vital Victorias player Reese Ketler collided with an opposing player and went head-first into the boards during a Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League game. He suffered four fractured vertebrae.

Ketler was carried off the ice on a stretcher and underwent stabilization surgery in hospital.

The 19-year-old suffered a spinal cord injury as a result of the play and is now paralyzed from the chest down. He also lost the use of his hands.

Now, A GoFundMe started on Friday has already raised nearly $80,000.

“We are grateful for the amazing support and prayers. We are in uncharted territory, and focused on Reese’s recovery,” says a short statement issued by the family on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Money raised during the fundraiser will go towards mobility equipment and medical support as well as home and vehicle modifications.

The family says Ketler plans to continue pursuing his business degree at the University of Winnipeg during his recovery.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Despite the life-changing outcome for Ketler, MMJHL president Kerry Lines and St. Vital team president Dwayne Joseph both previously confirmed to 680 CJOB that the play was perfectly legal.