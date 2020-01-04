Power outages aplenty throughout province, BC Hydro map shows

Send this page to someone via email

The start of the new year has been less than bright for many BC Hydro customers. There were more than 100 power outages in B.C. as of Saturday morning, with more than 18,000 customers without power.

According to BC Hydro, as of 9 a.m., the largest amount of power outages were in the Thompson and Shuswap regions, where 54 outages affected 12,475 customers.

There have been 30 outages in the Okanagan and Kootenays affecting 1,360 customers, along with 19 outages on northern Vancouver Island (1,880 customers) and 18 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast (1,731 customers).

Of the 53 outages in the Thompson and Shuswap, 11 were new, while two outages have been ongoing since Dec. 30, with another six since Dec. 31. The remaining outages are said to have occurred Jan. 1-3.

In the Okanagan, some Lumby residents have been without power since New Year’s Eve. There are four ongoing power outages since Dec. 31 (342 customers) and another four since Jan. 1 (less than 20 customers).

On Saturday morning, B.C. Hydro reported a new outage in Peachland and Summerland, citing a fallen tree across power lines, affecting 656 customers.

Also, 218 have been without power in Vernon from a new outage, with snow cited as the cause.

Crews are enroute to an outage affecting 650 customers in the #Peachland and #Summerland area. They hope to arrive on site by 8:15 a.m. and will share updates here: https://t.co/jM4jUOI8cu pic.twitter.com/1wXMwAWej7 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 4, 2020

3,500 customers in the #BlindBay and #EagleBay area are without power this morning. Crews will be heading to the area and sharing updates here: https://t.co/9lozxWgVes pic.twitter.com/k8MI2NchjZ — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 4, 2020

In the Fraser Valley, hundreds have been without power.

Three power outages have been reported in Hope (478 customers), including two new ones; one in Kent (247 customers); and 11 in Mission, Langley and Maple Ridge (944 customers), including seven new outages.

FortisBC reported four power outages in B.C.’s Interior, including two in Kelowna affecting 214 customers.

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 300 customers outside of #HopeBC. They will share updates here: https://t.co/aNKhr4Gtcv pic.twitter.com/SHdbo7guQc — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 4, 2020

To view B.C. Hydro’s power outage map, click here.

To view FortisBC’s power outage map, click here.