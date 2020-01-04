5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Last Call For Holiday Festivals
Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver
Ongoing until Jan. 5
vancouver.ca
2 — Jimmy Shubert
House of Comedy, New Westminster
Jan. 2-5
bc.houseofcomedy.net
3 — Go Snowshoeing!
Various regional parks and ski resorts
Ongoing
vancouvertrails.com
4 — Go Indoor Climbing!
Various locations across the Lower Mainland
Ongoing
clipnclimbvancouver.ca
5 — Make a Splash at Watermania
Watermania Recreation Centre, Richmond
Ongoing
richmond.ca
