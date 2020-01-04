5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Last Call For Holiday Festivals

Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver

Ongoing until Jan. 5

vancouver.ca

2 — Jimmy Shubert

House of Comedy, New Westminster

Jan. 2-5

bc.houseofcomedy.net

3 — Go Snowshoeing!

Various regional parks and ski resorts

Ongoing

vancouvertrails.com

4 — Go Indoor Climbing!

Various locations across the Lower Mainland

Ongoing

clipnclimbvancouver.ca

5 — Make a Splash at Watermania

Watermania Recreation Centre, Richmond

Ongoing

richmond.ca

