Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

5 Things To Do

Advertisement
5 Things

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

By Staff Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 3:45 am
5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, January 2, 2020
Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the last call for many holiday festivals.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Last Call For Holiday Festivals
Various locations throughout Metro Vancouver
Ongoing until Jan. 5
vancouver.ca

2 — Jimmy Shubert
House of Comedy, New Westminster
Jan. 2-5
bc.houseofcomedy.net

3 — Go Snowshoeing!
Various regional parks and ski resorts
Ongoing
vancouvertrails.com

4 — Go Indoor Climbing!
Various locations across the Lower Mainland
Ongoing
clipnclimbvancouver.ca

5 — Make a Splash at Watermania
Watermania Recreation Centre, Richmond
Ongoing
richmond.ca

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
5 Things5 Things To Do
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.