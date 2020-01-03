Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old in Norfolk sent sexually explicit images through app to unknown person: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 4:14 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 4:22 pm
opp
Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk are investigating a report in which a parent said their 12-year-old sent sexually explicit pictures over a mobile phone app in December 2019. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a safety message to parents and caregivers on Friday after revealing a “self-peer exploitation” case in Norfolk County.

Investigators say they received a complaint from a parent on Dec. 31 who said their 12-year-old daughter shared “inappropriate and sexually explicit images” with an unknown individual while using a mobile phone app.

READ MORE: B.C. man among eight charged in Ontario child sexual exploitation sting

“Everyone needs to realize the long- and short-term dangers when requests are made to send out sexually explicit photographs,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

“Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back and you should not be embarrassed to speak to police about your concerns.”

Sanchuk went on to say that parents and teens can find out more about “self-peer exploitation” online at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Story continues below advertisement
How technology, social media can amplify bad behaviour
How technology, social media can amplify bad behaviour

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceNorfolk Countypolice in norfolk countySelf-peer exploitationsexually explicit photos in norfolk county
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.