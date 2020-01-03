Ontario public high school teachers to hold 4th day of job action

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day walkout on Wednesday.

The job action will be the fourth held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation in an attempt to ramp pressure on the provincial government during contract talks.

The walkout will impact eight boards across the province including the Peel District School Board, which is the second largest in the country.

Previous job actions have closed all secondary schools and some elementary schools at the impacted boards.

The union has said it is pressing the Progressive Conservative government to reverse increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

The government says the main issue is compensation, as the province has passed legislation to cap public sector wage increases at one per cent per year over the next three years.

Here is the full list of public school boards to be affected:

• Algoma District School Board

• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

• Greater Essex County District School Board

• Avon Maitland District School Board

• Peel District School Board

• District School Board of Niagara

• Limestone District School Board

• Renfrew County District School Board