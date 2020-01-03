Menu

Education

Ontario public high school teachers to hold 4th day of job action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2020 3:06 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 3:14 pm
OSSTF support staff describe impact of education cuts
WATCH ABOVE: Among those on the picket line are support staff, but what exactly do they do? Caryn Lieberman explains. (Dec. 11)

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers says it will hold another one-day walkout on Wednesday.

The job action will be the fourth held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation in an attempt to ramp pressure on the provincial government during contract talks.

The walkout will impact eight boards across the province including the Peel District School Board, which is the second largest in the country.

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers from 10 boards hit picket lines for 3rd job action

Previous job actions have closed all secondary schools and some elementary schools at the impacted boards.

The union has said it is pressing the Progressive Conservative government to reverse increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

The government says the main issue is compensation, as the province has passed legislation to cap public sector wage increases at one per cent per year over the next three years.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is the full list of public school boards to be affected:

• Algoma District School Board
• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
• Greater Essex County District School Board
• Avon Maitland District School Board
• Peel District School Board
• District School Board of Niagara
• Limestone District School Board
• Renfrew County District School Board

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario EducationosstfOntario schoolsOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationPeel District School BoardOntario high school teachersOntario public high school teachers
