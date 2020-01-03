Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Kelowna Crime

Kelowna tattoo and piercing shop broken into overnight

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:46 pm
Updated January 3, 2020 3:15 pm
Dan Bertram cleaning up glass shards after an overnight robbery Friday, Jan. 3.
Dan Bertram cleaning up glass shards after an overnight robbery Friday, Jan. 3. Sydney Morton / Global News

Dan Bertram picked up the pieces of his broken shop window for the second time in the last eight months.

This morning, Bertram woke up to Kelowna RCMP officers knocking on his door to let him know about the smashed window at Bertram & Co. Tattoo and Piercing, as well as his missing 27 inch iMac computer, which he uses for his business.

“It’s not good, I try to see the light … it’s probably someone struggling or something like that. Hopefully, it did someone some good but it sucks, I won’t lie,” said Bertram.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon business relocating due to repeated break-ins, thefts

“We all work hard to get down here, pay our bills and we have a lot of, I don’t know, this kind of activity. It’s rough, it’s definitely a rough morning.”

RCMP are still investigating the incident and have been contacted for comment.

READ MORE: South Okanagan carjacking suspect facing more charges, says RCMP

Meanwhile, at the shop, Bertram’s first clients of the day helped clean up the mess left behind and the tattoo shop owner said he is grateful nothing more was stolen.

“It’s a piece of glass, cost of doing business, you don’t want to let it get you down,” said Bertram.

 

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna RCMPGlobal OkanaganKelowna CrimeOkanagan crimeKelowna businessSmashed Windowkelowna break inOkanagan break in
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.