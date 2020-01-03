Kelowna tattoo and piercing shop broken into overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Dan Bertram picked up the pieces of his broken shop window for the second time in the last eight months.

This morning, Bertram woke up to Kelowna RCMP officers knocking on his door to let him know about the smashed window at Bertram & Co. Tattoo and Piercing, as well as his missing 27 inch iMac computer, which he uses for his business.

“It’s not good, I try to see the light … it’s probably someone struggling or something like that. Hopefully, it did someone some good but it sucks, I won’t lie,” said Bertram.

Dan Bertram picking up the pieces of his shop’s window that was broken last night in #kelowna pic.twitter.com/D40DkhiWNU — sydney morton (@sydneyrmorton) January 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“We all work hard to get down here, pay our bills and we have a lot of, I don’t know, this kind of activity. It’s rough, it’s definitely a rough morning.”

RCMP are still investigating the incident and have been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, at the shop, Bertram’s first clients of the day helped clean up the mess left behind and the tattoo shop owner said he is grateful nothing more was stolen.

“It’s a piece of glass, cost of doing business, you don’t want to let it get you down,” said Bertram.