Man faces impaired driving charges after collision with OPP cruiser in Tyendinaga Township

Ontario Provincial Police have laid several charges after they say a driver rammed into an OPP cruiser on Highway 49 in Tyendinaga Township on Friday.

Prince Edward County resident Brennan David Markland, 30, faces charges of impaired driving, driving with cannabis readily available and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

According to an OPP news release, officers observed Markland driving in “an erratic manner” at around 1:30 a.m.

OPP stopped Markland after he allegedly intentionally collided with the responding officer’s vehicle.

Markland faces a licence suspension for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee at a later date.

