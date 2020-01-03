2019 RIDE campaign saw more impaired driving charges than 2018: West Region OPP

Send this page to someone via email

West Region OPP have released the results of its 2019 Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere campaign.

Between Nov. 23rd and Jan. 2nd, police conducted 1,461 RIDE events across the West Region.

One hundred and fifty-six drivers were charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood or refusal to provide a breath sample.

Police issued warn-range suspensions for 93 drivers ranging from three-, seven- or 30-day suspensions.

In 2018, OPP conducted 1,658 RIDE events. Fewer drivers were charged last year with impaired driving but more suspensions were handed out, police say.

One hundred and thirty-six drivers were charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood or refusal to provide a breath sample.

One hundred and fifteen drivers were issued warn-range suspensions ranging from three-, seven- or 30-day suspensions.

OPP are reminding the public to drive sober.

Police say to never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, and never let anyone else drive if you know or suspect they have consumed alcohol or drugs.

