Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

2019 RIDE campaign saw more impaired driving charges than 2018: West Region OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 2:06 pm
West Region OPP have released the results of its 2019 OPP Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign.
West Region OPP have released the results of its 2019 OPP Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign. Global News file

West Region OPP have released the results of its 2019 Festive Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere campaign.

Between Nov. 23rd and Jan. 2nd, police conducted 1,461 RIDE events across the West Region.

One hundred and fifty-six drivers were charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood or refusal to provide a breath sample.

Police issued warn-range suspensions for 93 drivers ranging from three-, seven- or 30-day suspensions.

READ MORE: Loaded gun, meth found in car that fled Aberfoyle RIDE check: OPP

In 2018, OPP conducted 1,658 RIDE events. Fewer drivers were charged last year with impaired driving but more suspensions were handed out, police say.

One hundred and thirty-six drivers were charged with impaired driving, driving over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood or refusal to provide a breath sample.

Story continues below advertisement

One hundred and fifteen drivers were issued warn-range suspensions ranging from three-, seven- or 30-day suspensions.

OPP are reminding the public to drive sober.

Police say to never drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, and never let anyone else drive if you know or suspect they have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough
Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioOPPImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingRoadsRIDEResultsOntario roadsRIDE campaignOPP RIDEopp ride 2019opp ride campaignride campaign 2019ride results
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.