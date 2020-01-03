Woman possibly struck by 2 cars on Victoria Drive: Vancouver police

A 65-year-old woman is in serious condition after Vancouver police say she was possibly struck by two vehicles on Friday morning.
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Victoria Drive near 43rd Avenue, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).
Investigators say the woman was taken to hospital, where she continues to receive treatment.
Both drivers remained at the scene and are co-operating with police, according to the VPD.
Southbound traffic was blocked while police investigated the collision.
