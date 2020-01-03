Winnipeg business fights cease-and-desist by turning it into fashion

Send this page to someone via email

An Exchange District business owner who shuttered his McDermot Avenue clothing store on Tuesday is fighting a cease-and-desist order from the City of Winnipeg the best way he knows how — by turning it into a shirt.

Eric Olek, who owns Friday Knights clothing, told 680 CJOB on Friday that the controversy over his company’s popular “Win Hoodie” – which features an altered version of the City of Winnipeg logo – led to the creation of a new “C & D Tee”, a black t-shirt with a redacted version of the cease-and-desist letter emblazoned in the middle of it.

Olek said he received the letter the same day he closed his flagship Exchange District store, due in part to frustrations with the lack of foot traffic in the historic neighbourhood.

The design of the Win Hoodie, which Olek considers a parody, is based on the city’s official logo, with the letters W-I-N emphasized.

“This is known in streetwear culture as a flip. This isn’t the first time that we’ve drawn inspiration or remixed or done a cover of a brand that we love,” he said.

“Two years ago, we flipped the Pizza Hotline box and put it on a t-shirt, and they loved it. I really wish the city would have the same pride for the hoodie that we made.”

In a statement to Global News, the city’s manager of corporate communications, David Driedger, said the hoodie was an improper use of a trademarked logo.

“The City of Winnipeg logo and trademark are legally registered to the city and cannot be reproduced without permission of the city,” said Driedger.

“In this case, the city became aware of a private business using the trademark and logo without permission.”

Olek said he’s frustrated to have received the letter out of the blue and would have preferred city officials started a conversation with him about something he considers a positive way to promote Winnipeg.

“We’re trying to big-up our city. It would’ve been nice if it wasn’t a hostile demand, and more of a conversation,” he said.

“If they want me to make a rack of these things and put ’em at City Hall for people to buy, I’d be happy to.

“Any other company, I wouldn’t really care. I’d cease and desist and I wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but this is the city – it’s my city. I’m a taxpayer. There’s been a lot going on in this place and I tried to do something good.” Tweet This

Although Friday Knights’ storefront on McDermot Street is permanently closed, Olek will be moving his business to a new “creative space” on Donald Street and wants to remain actively involved in the community.

“We’re a clothing brand, so I don’t feel that a store is necessarily something that’s required for us to exist in the physical realm, but it was nice to have a flagship store down here in the Exchange District,” he said.

