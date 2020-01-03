Toronto’s Iranian community reacts to U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian military official

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Iranian community is reacting to the news that Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a targeted attack by the United States at Baghdad’s international airport Friday, which is ratcheting up tensions in the Middle East and around the world.

Soleimani led Iran’s elite Quds Force that is responsible for the country’s foreign campaigns. The strike also killed many of Soleimani’s associates.

A demonstration by Iranian Canadians supporting the strike took place at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto Friday afternoon.

“On Jan. 3, Qassem Soleimani the notorious commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) terrorist Quds Force, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of Iraq’s suppressive Bassij was killed by the US military strike in Iraq,” a press release from organizers read.

“Iranian Canadians residing in Toronto hail the elimination of Qassem Soleimani and other notorious terrorists.”

Dozens of protesters gathered, waving the Iranian flag and holding up signs, some of which read, “1,500 protestors (sic) killed during the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising in different provinces across Iran #IranProtests,” and, “In solidarity with political prisoners and Iranian people’s uprising for regime change.”

A woman started chanting the question, “What do we want?” while protesters answered, “Regime change in Iran.”

The release went on to say the world is a safer and better place without criminals like Soleimani and “peace-loving people” were going to gather at the square to “cheer” this development.

The U.S. Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Francoise-Phillippe Champagne issued a statement Friday morning saying the country’s primary concern is the well-being of Canadians in Iraq and the surrounding regions.

“Canada is in contact with our international partners. The safety and well-being of Canadians in Ira and the region, including our troops and diplomats is our paramount concern,” the statement read. “We call on all sides to exercise restraint and pursue de-escalation. Our goal is and remains a united and stable Iraq.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended U.S. President Donald Trump for the killing, saying the U.S. has every right to protect themselves.

Iranian leaders have warned there would be “harsh retaliation” for the killings.

“America’s action without any doubt is an act of state terrorism,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

—With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press