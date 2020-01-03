Coachella 2020 lineup: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott to headline

Send this page to someone via email

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for 2020 in the Indio desert in California.

Rage Against the Machine will headline on Friday, April 10 and 17, Scott will perform on Saturday, April 11 and 18, and Ocean will take the stage on Sunday, April 12 and 19.

In addition to the headliners, other names that will be performing at the two-weekend music festival include Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Big Sean, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lana Del Rey, Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Thom Yorke, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi and GRiZ.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Coachella revealed the full lineup on Thursday and shared that weekend one is already sold out but weekend two tickets are available for presale.

Last year’s festival had Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande as headliners.

Many of the performers for this year’s Coachella took to Twitter to share the news with their fans.

See you at @coachella 🌴

Weekend 2 Presale starts Monday, January 6th at 12pm PT. Register for the presale now at https://t.co/M8L64xYziT pic.twitter.com/T4u1EwrbXb — Anitta (@Anitta) January 3, 2020

I can’t think of a fancy way to rebrand Coachella, now that I’m playin it. Ideas? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rqRbSgXoWL — Maségo (@UncleSego) January 3, 2020

What do you want to hear @Coachella ? 🤨 — Denzel Curry (@denzelcurry) January 3, 2020

So much in store this year…and the first I can tell you about is that I'm going to the desert!! See you fun people at @coachella 2020 🌞🎵💃 Tickets on presale Monday at noon PST ❤️ — https://t.co/WZMBNKuCAw pic.twitter.com/dAfbakxUtw — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) January 3, 2020

