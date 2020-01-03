Menu

Entertainment

Coachella 2020 lineup: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott to headline

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 12:19 pm
(L-R): Guitarist Tom Morello and Travis Scott.
(L-R): Guitarist Tom Morello and Travis Scott. Getty Images

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for 2020 in the Indio desert in California.

Rage Against the Machine will headline on Friday, April 10 and 17, Scott will perform on Saturday, April 11 and 18, and Ocean will take the stage on Sunday, April 12 and 19.

In addition to the headliners, other names that will be performing at the two-weekend music festival include Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Big Sean, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lana Del Rey, Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez, Thom Yorke, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi and GRiZ.

READ MORE: Travis Scott releases ‘Jackboys’ compilation album featuring Offset, Rosalía

Coachella revealed the full lineup on Thursday and shared that weekend one is already sold out but weekend two tickets are available for presale.

Last year’s festival had Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande as headliners.

Many of the performers for this year’s Coachella took to Twitter to share the news with their fans.

