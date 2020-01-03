Menu

Crime

Man allegedly used harmonica to hold up hotel clerk, steal cellphone: Thunder Bay Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2020 6:40 am
File photo.
File photo. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – A man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing charges after allegedly using a harmonica to steal a cellphone from a hotel clerk.

City police say they were called to the hotel late Wednesday night in response to reports of an armed robbery.

They say the front desk clerk reported a man had brandished a metal object believed to be a gun before taking his cellphone and fleeing the scene.

Police say they tracked the cellphone using GPS co-ordinates and found a man matching the suspect’s description nearby.

They say the man told them he had used a harmonica in the alleged holdup, and police say they recovered the musical instrument along with the missing cellphone.

The 23-year-old man is facing three charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
