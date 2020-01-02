La Ronge RCMP looking for escaped prisoner

Send this page to someone via email

La Ronge RCMP are looking for a prisoner after he freed himself from restraints and ran away from officers Thursday afternoon, officials say.

John Riley Sanderson, 32, was being escorted from the court house to a transport vehicle when he freed himself and ran in an unknown direction say police.

Sanderson is described as a five-foot-seven male weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has visible tattoos including “LA” under his left eye, “Mary Rose” on the left side of his neck and “Veronica” on the right side of his neck as well as tattoos on both arms.

At the time of his escape, Sanderson was wearing correctional services clothing consisting on green pants, a grey shirt and blue and white plaid patterned jacket with the letters “PACC” written on the back.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe Sanderson is within the La Ronge tri-community.

He has a history of violence and police ask the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the RCMP at (306) 310-7267. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.