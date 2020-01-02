Truck with 2 children inside stolen south of Edmonton; RCMP seek suspect

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP south of Edmonton are searching for a suspect after a truck with two children inside was stolen earlier this week.

At 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, police responded to a 911 call that an idling truck was taken from 60 Street. Two children — aged 7 and 9 — were in the truck at the time, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

Less than 10 minutes later, the truck was abandoned on Township Road 510. The children were not injured and made it home safely, police said.

The suspect fled the area on foot. A police dog was used to try to track the suspect, but police said he got away.

RCMP continue to search for the male suspect and released a composite sketch on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the suspect is asked to contact the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Beaumont is a city of about 18,320 people located about five minutes south of Edmonton.