Mother leads police on chase, crashes car, attempts to carjack while carrying baby

Aerial footage released on Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a woman leading Texas troopers on a high-speed chase.

After crashing into a pickup, the woman takes off on foot holding a baby in a carrier. According to ABC affiliate KSAT, the incident happened on June 15 on Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force Base.

The woman was later identified as 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, and according to authorities, she was traveling at about 100 mph before she rear-ended a white pickup that had stopped at a light.

KSAT reports that a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted Rodriguez driving at 100 mph down Route 90 — with the child strapped in the back seat of her Mercedes SUV — after troopers tried to pull her over on outstanding warrants.

The footage shows Rodriguez rear-ending the pickup that had stopped at a light, jumping out of her SUV, grabbing the child carrier and taking off on foot.

“She’s in the back seat. She’s got the baby…and we’re running,” an official can be heard saying on the police video.

Rodriguez is then seen running across a traffic lane and hopping into a white SUV.

Police were able to prevent her from escaping by blocking the SUV. They pulled her out of the vehicle and restrained her. The footage shows them taking the child carrier and removing a child from the back seat of the SUV Rodriguez allegedly tried to steal.

DPS says Rodriguez was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, reports KSAT.

The baby was turned over to Child Protective Services.