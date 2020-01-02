Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested in Napanee after firearm, illegal tobacco discovered during traffic stop: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 4:44 pm
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed they had illegal tobacco and a firearm in their vehicle.
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed they had illegal tobacco and a firearm in their vehicle. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two people have been charged in Napanee after police say they found a weapon in their vehicle during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.

Lennox and Addington OPP pulled over a vehicle near Centre Street at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, believing the vehicle’s licence plates to be expired.

READ MORE: RCMP seize almost two tonnes of illegal tobacco in Cornwall smuggling operation bust

When stopped, OPP say the driver was operating a vehicle with a G1 licence without a qualified driver present. OPP say they also found quantities of illegal tobacco and a prohibited weapon inside the vehicle.

OPP charged the driver, Stephanie Marie Heaslip, 30, of no fixed address with unauthorized possession of weapon and driving with a G1 licence unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Police charged the passenger, Shane Murray Taylor, 36, of no fixed address, with unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement
Kingston police investigating homicide in city’s midtown
Kingston police investigating homicide in city’s midtown
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPKingstonArrestFirearmTraffic StopLennox and Addington OPPOPP Napaneefirearm global kingstonfirearm napaneefirearm oppglobal kingston firearmillegal tobacco napaneenapanee tobacco
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.