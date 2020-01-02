2 arrested in Napanee after firearm, illegal tobacco discovered during traffic stop: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in Napanee after police say they found a weapon in their vehicle during a traffic stop on New Year’s Day.

Lennox and Addington OPP pulled over a vehicle near Centre Street at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 1, believing the vehicle’s licence plates to be expired.

When stopped, OPP say the driver was operating a vehicle with a G1 licence without a qualified driver present. OPP say they also found quantities of illegal tobacco and a prohibited weapon inside the vehicle.

OPP charged the driver, Stephanie Marie Heaslip, 30, of no fixed address with unauthorized possession of weapon and driving with a G1 licence unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Police charged the passenger, Shane Murray Taylor, 36, of no fixed address, with unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

