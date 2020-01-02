Menu

Canada

2020 Calgary property tax assessments: What you need to know

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 3:41 pm
Updated January 2, 2020 5:08 pm
Top issues for 2020: Calgary city councillor outlines concerns and what’s next
From the economy to taxes to city violence, there are a lot of big issues Calgary is facing in 2020. Ward 5 councillor George Chahal joins Global News at Noon to outline his top issues for 2020.

Over half a million property tax assessments are in the mail and on their way to Calgarians.

The assessments are an estimate of the market value of your home or business as of July 1, 2019, and are used to determine property taxes.

According to the City of Calgary, the overall value of all assessed residential properties in the city has dropped to $301 billion, from $306 billion the year before.

The median assessment for a single-family residential home dropped to $455,000 compared to $475,000 in 2019. Meanwhile, the median residential condominium assessment dropped to $240,000 compared to $255,000 the year before.

“We have seen an overall slight decline in the residential market,” City Assessor and Director of Assessment Nelson Karpa said in a news release.

“While the decline in the residential market has been fairly consistent across the city, we also have observed that generally, higher-valued homes have seen a higher level of market value decline in comparison to more moderately valued homes.”

“In the non-residential market, we have seen an overall modest increase in market values,” Karpa added. “Generally, we have observed a slight increase in the market value for office properties and modest strength in the market values of retail and industrial properties.”

Property owners can visit the City of Calgary’s website to search for their assessment and can also use an online property tax calculator.

If you disagree with your assessment you have until March 10 to file a complaint.

Property owners who have questions after reviewing their assessment are asked to call 403-268-2888. from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Property taxes will be mailed out on in May and are due on June 30.

City Council priorities for 2020
2020 Assessment Key Dates:

  • July 1, 2019 – Valuation date for 2020 assessment roll
  • Dec. 31, 2019 – Physical condition and characteristics date of property for the 2020 assessment roll
  • Jan. 2, 2020 – 2020 assessment notices issued
  • Jan. 2 – March 10, 2020 – 2020 Customer Review Period
  • March 10, 2020 – Final date to file a complaint with the Assessment Review Board
  • May 2020 2020 – Property tax bills mailed
  • June 30, 2020 – 2020 property taxes due
