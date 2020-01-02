Menu

Crime

New Year’s Day break-in suspect arrested in Picton, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 12:31 pm
A Picton man was arrested following a New Year’s Day break-in in Prince Edward County.

OPP say a business on Picton Main Street was broken into around 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1.

READ MORE: OPP investigating string of break-ins in Prince Edward County

After speaking to residents nearby and through an investigation, police were able to identify a suspect.

OPP arrested 22-year-old Alexander Snow of Picton, Ont., and charged him with break and enter.

He was released on bail and is set to appear in court on Feb. 19.

