Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Habs forward Brendan Gallagher out indefinitely with concussion

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2020 11:55 am

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion and is out indefinitely.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Gallagher’s injury Thursday as Montreal prepared to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde — Montreal Canadiens end 2019 on low note, fall 3-1 in Carolina

Gallagher suffered the injury in Montreal’s 3-1 loss at Carolina on Tuesday when he was hit by Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal. Gallagher fell backward and his head hit the knee of teammate Ben Chiarot.

The Edmonton native has 15 goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season. He last missed a game through injury on Feb. 11, 2017.

READ MORE: Brendan Gallagher wins Molson Cup for the month of October

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLMontreal CanadiensHABSMontreal HockeyConcussionBrendan GallagherInjured List
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.