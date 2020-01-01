Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest two after 17-year-old robbed with loaded gun New Year’s Eve

By Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 4:52 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Officers arrested two alleged armed robbers after a 17-year-old girl had a loaded gun pointed at her New Year’s Eve, Winnipeg police say, when she was trying to sell a mobile phone through an online classified service in the North End.

Just before 5 p.m., police went to Mountain Avenue and Salter Street after the girl reported she had been robbed.

She went to a residence on the 300 block of Salter Avenue to sell the phone, police say. When she went inside a suite, a suspect pointed a gun at her, demanding the phone before she fled.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police officers, firefighters injured in three separate New Year’s Eve incidents

When officers arrived, they found a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle hidden outside the suite, police report.

Police then executed a search warrant on the home. Inside, they found and seized ammunition, a bit less than one-and-a-half grams of cocaine and just under four grams of methamphetamine.

They found the stolen phone, too.

Twenty-one-year-old Chelsey Dawn Osborne and 27-year-old Kelly Marie Kroeker, both of Winnipeg, are charged with a slew of weapons and drug offences.

Both are in police custody.

Drugs, guns, cash seized at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel
Drugs, guns, cash seized at Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel
