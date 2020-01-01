Menu

Canada

Pickup truck smashed into home on Bayside Drive in Saint John: N.B. police

By Aya Al-Hakim and Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 2:34 pm
Emergency crews responded on Wednesday morning. .
Emergency crews responded on Wednesday morning. . Travis Fortnum/Global

Emergency crews in Saint John, N.B. responded to a call Wednesday morning after a pickup truck left the road and crashed into a home.

Police said it happened on Bayside Drive just east of Expansion Avenue a little before 9 a.m.

Police have not commented on whether or not charges will be laid.

