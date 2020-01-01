Pickup truck smashed into home on Bayside Drive in Saint John: N.B. police

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in Saint John, N.B. responded to a call Wednesday morning after a pickup truck left the road and crashed into a home.

Police said it happened on Bayside Drive just east of Expansion Avenue a little before 9 a.m.

Police have not commented on whether or not charges will be laid.

