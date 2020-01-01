Pickup truck smashed into home on Bayside Drive in Saint John: N.B. police

Emergency crews in Saint John, N.B. responded to a call Wednesday morning after a pickup truck left the road and crashed into a home.
Police said it happened on Bayside Drive just east of Expansion Avenue a little before 9 a.m.
READ MORE: Woman, 7-year-old girl’s death in Rothesay deemed suspicious: police
Police have not commented on whether or not charges will be laid.
Driver who hit home causing gas explosion under impaired driving investigation: London police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS