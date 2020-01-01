Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Israeli PM Netanyahu to seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 1, 2020 1:29 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 1:33 pm
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statment to the media in Jerusalem Junuary 1, 2020.
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statment to the media in Jerusalem Junuary 1, 2020. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would seek parliamentary immunity from prosecution in the three graft cases he faces, a move that could delay criminal proceedings against him for months.

Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust over allegations he granted state favors worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favorable coverage.

READ MORE: Israel’s Supreme Court to hear case on Netanyahu’s political future

He denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt by the media and left to oust a popular right-wing leader.

A trial cannot get under way once an immunity request is made, and Netanyahu announced the politically risky move in a speech on live television just four hours before a deadline for an application was to expire. He said in his address that the charges against him were politically motivated and he was entitled to parliament’s protection.

Story continues below advertisement
Israel’s Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation
Israel’s Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Amid deep political deadlock, parliament seems unlikely to decide the issue before Israel’s March 2 election. Netanyahu will need the support of 61 of its 120 legislators for immunity to be granted, the same majority that eluded him in attempts to form a government after national ballots in April and September.

© 2020 Reuters
IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuNetanyahuNetanyahu bribery chargesNetanyahu immunityIsrael court NetanyahuIsrael supreme courtnetanyahu fraud chargesNetanyhu chargesparliamentary immunity
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.