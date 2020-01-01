Menu

Features

11 Londoners celebrated in Mayor Ed Holder’s New Year’s Honour List

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 10:35 am
The Mayor honoured diversity and philanthropy in the annual Mayor's New Year's Honour List.
The Mayor of the city of London, Ont. is starting the new year by announcing and honouring distinguished Londoners.

The Mayor’s New Year’s Honour List celebrates members of the London community in categories of achievement, to recognize the diversity of philanthropic work taking place in the city.

Mayor Ed Holder’s 2020 honourees are:

Gary Doerr – Accessibility

Patrick Fleming – Age Friendly

Renée Silberman – Arts

Leroy Hibbert – Distinguished Londoner

Don Campbell – Distinguished Londoner

Brian Hill – Distinguished Londoner

Hayden Foulon (posthumously) – Distinguished Londoner

Rob McQueen – Environment

Arthur McClelland – Heritage

Carla Garagozzo – Housing

Alexander Kopacz – Sports

“It is truly an honour to publicly recognize and celebrate these outstanding Londoners,” Mayor Holder said.

“Their work, their commitment to community-building, and their kindness inspire all of us.”

“London is a more dynamic, and a more caring city as a result of their efforts.”

The Mayor of London’s annual Honour List was introduced in 1976 with recognition of contributions to the Arts.

Since 1989, categories including Diversity and Race Relations, Heritage, Housing, and Persons with Disabilities have been added.

Recipients are named by City Council on the recommendation of Advisory Committees or community organizations through the City’s Standing Committees.

In 2019, City Council introduced a ‘Distinguished Londoner’ category.

It is meant to recognize no more than four individuals who have made an “outstanding contribution to community collaboration, or acts of good will by giving back to our City.”

LondonLondon OntarioMayorCity Of LondonEd HolderLondon MayorLondonersMayor's New Year's Honour List2019 honour listhonour list
