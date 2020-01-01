17-year-old shot and killed in Brampton on New Year’s Eve, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Peel Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy has died after a shooting in Brampton late Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to Alderbury Crescent, northwest of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue East, at around 11:58 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

“Our officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with serious injuries. This male was later pronounced (dead) at the scene,” Duty Insp. Mark Dapat told reporters.

The victim was later identified as Jordan Henry.

As of Wednesday morning, investigators didn’t release suspect information.

During the time of the shooting, police said multiple people were present at the time and it appeared they were celebrating New Year’s Eve at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.