World

7 injured in shooting at West Virginia bar on New Year’s Day: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2020 11:20 am
Seven people were injured after being shot at a bar in West Virginia early New Year’s Day, police said.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.

READ MORE: 13 wounded in shooting at Chicago house party: police

The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The statement did not specify the nature of their injuries. The shooting remains under investigation.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ShootingNew Year'sNew Year's Day shootingHuntington Police Departmenthuntington shootingNYE shooting west virginiashooting west virginiaWest Virginia shooting
