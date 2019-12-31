Lethbridge residents set their New Year’s resolutions for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

With 2019 coming to an end, at the stroke of midnight, a new year begins — and for many, that means some new resolutions.

A popular theme among those yearly resolutions is more time in the gym.

“It definitely gets busier,” said Nikki Carter, a staff member at the Lethbridge Fitness Club.

“There is definitely a peak at the end of December to the beginning of January, we see a lot of people coming in.” Tweet This

But Carter said getting in shape and losing weight are time-consuming goals. She noted that memberships can sometimes fall off in the months following the new year high.

“Showing up is the hardest part, getting here is always the hardest part,” she said.

But Carter added that losing focus doesn’t mean you can’t achieve your goal in 2020.

“But if you get here, you’re already here [so] you might as well just give it what you’ve got,

“One of our gym’s main focuses for January, in particular, is goal setting — so we want to help you set those obtainable goals with a realistic plan.” Tweet This

However, lifting weights isn’t the only resolution top of mind for Lethbridge residents.

Some community members told Global Lethbridge on Tuesday they aim to travel more, learn a new language and head back to school in search of new professions.

Carter said whatever the goal, 2020 provides the perfect time to achieve those resolutions, as Wednesday brings with it a new decade and a clean slate.