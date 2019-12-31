Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police appeal to public in search for man wanted on domestic warrants

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 5:25 pm
Calgary police said Tuesday that Terrell Chol, 25, is wanted on domestic warrants.
Calgary police said Tuesday that Terrell Chol, 25, is wanted on domestic warrants. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Police are asking the public for help in locating a Calgary man wanted on domestic warrants, according to a Tuesday news release.

Terrell Chol, 25, is wanted on warrants for three counts of failing to comply with a court order, one count of criminal harassment and one count of violating an Emergency Protection Order.

Related News

“Following alleged recent communication between the accused and victim, police are concerned for the safety of the victim and need to locate Chol immediately,” the news release read.

Police did not release further information to protect the victim’s privacy.

Officers described Chol as six-foot-one-inch tall with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Chol’s whereabouts, call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement

Domestic violence resources

Police said the holidays are a time when officers typically see an increase in domestic conflict and violence.

“Anyone experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship is encouraged to reach out for help as these harmful behaviours often become worse over time,” the news release said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can contact:

  • 211 to be connected with services
  • Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse or 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse or online
  • Calgary Police Service non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or 911 if in immediate danger
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceDomestic ViolenceCalgary domestic violencedomestic incidentDomestic Violence CalgaryCalgary domestic warrantsdomestic warrantsdomestic warrants CalgaryTerrell CholTerrell Chol domestic warrantTerrell Chol domestic warrantsTerrell Chol warrants
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.