Calgary police appeal to public in search for man wanted on domestic warrants

Police are asking the public for help in locating a Calgary man wanted on domestic warrants, according to a Tuesday news release.

Terrell Chol, 25, is wanted on warrants for three counts of failing to comply with a court order, one count of criminal harassment and one count of violating an Emergency Protection Order.

“Following alleged recent communication between the accused and victim, police are concerned for the safety of the victim and need to locate Chol immediately,” the news release read.

Police did not release further information to protect the victim’s privacy.

Officers described Chol as six-foot-one-inch tall with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Chol’s whereabouts, call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Domestic violence resources

Police said the holidays are a time when officers typically see an increase in domestic conflict and violence.

“Anyone experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship is encouraged to reach out for help as these harmful behaviours often become worse over time,” the news release said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can contact:

211 to be connected with services

Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at 1-877-237-5888 for sexual abuse or 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse or online

Calgary Police Service non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or 911 if in immediate danger