Woman missing from mental health care home in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a missing woman.

Brittany Remington, 40, went missing from a mental health care home on La Loche Road in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood on Dec. 30.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate offender at large

Police said she was hoping to hitchhike to Victoria, B.C.

Remington is described as six-foot-four, 230 pounds, with curly short blond hair, a fair complexion with freckles and a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm.

She was wearing a grey Columbia jacket, Nike winter boots and stud earrings.

The complainant advised that Remington is part of the LGTB community and is vulnerable, according to a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.