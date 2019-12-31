Menu

Canada

Woman missing from mental health care home in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 3:14 pm
Updated December 31, 2019 4:20 pm
Woman missing from mental health care home in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are requesting help in locating Brittany Remington. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police are trying to locate a missing woman.

Brittany Remington, 40, went missing from a mental health care home on La Loche Road in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood on Dec. 30.

Police said she was hoping to hitchhike to Victoria, B.C.

Remington is described as six-foot-four, 230 pounds, with curly short blond hair, a fair complexion with freckles and a tattoo of a tiger on her left arm.

She was wearing a grey Columbia jacket, Nike winter boots and stud earrings.

The complainant advised that Remington is part of the LGTB community and is vulnerable, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

