Junior hockey: Liam Kindree’s overtime heroics lift Kelowna past Prince George

Liam Kindree’s comeback from injury continues to be the bright spot for the Kelowna Rockets.

With the score tied at 2-2 in overtime against the Prince George Cougars on Monday night, Kindree put on a keep-away clinic with the puck.

Skating in from the half-wall in the offensive zone, he circled past three opponents while protecting the puck, then found an open lane before sniping the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory.

Kindree’s marker lifted Kelowna (19-13-1-2) to its 19th victory of the season.

The 19-year-old from North Vancouver now has three goals in three games after missing eight games with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

“I didn’t want to look like I had missed a beat,” Kindree said of his productive return.

The forward’s post-injury play shows a maturity and accountability that only comes with age

“As a 19-year-old, you have to take responsibility for your game and how you are going to comeback after an injury,” Kindree said.

Rockets head coach Adam Foote likes the way the 5-foot-10 winger is holding himself accountable.

“He’s playing hard for us and it’s good to see him have some success,” Foote said Tuesday morning before practice

But after 20 years in the NHL, Foote knows the key to Kindree’s continued success will be consistency.

“It’s a hard league to play in and he’s figured that out, and hopefully he can stay consistent,” Foote added.

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is in second place with 41 points, six behind front-running Kamloops (22-11-2-1). The Blazers, though, have played one more game than Kelowna.

The Rockets take off in 2020 on Friday, Jan. 3, when they host the Victoria Royals (19-12-2-0).

