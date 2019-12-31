Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Junior hockey: Liam Kindree’s overtime heroics lift Kelowna past Prince George

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 5:30 pm
Rockets burn Cats in OT
Rockets burn Cats in OT

Liam Kindree’s comeback from injury continues to be the bright spot for the Kelowna Rockets.

With the score tied at 2-2 in overtime against the Prince George Cougars on Monday night, Kindree put on a keep-away clinic with the puck.

Skating in from the half-wall in the offensive zone, he circled past three opponents while protecting the puck, then found an open lane before sniping the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory.

Kindree’s marker lifted Kelowna (19-13-1-2) to its 19th victory of the season.

Story continues below advertisement
Rocket Report mid-season check in
Rocket Report mid-season check in

The 19-year-old from North Vancouver now has three goals in three games after missing eight games with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

“I didn’t want to look like I had missed a beat,” Kindree said of his productive return.

The forward’s post-injury play shows a maturity and accountability that only comes with age

“As a 19-year-old, you have to take responsibility for your game and how you are going to comeback after an injury,” Kindree said.

Rockets acquire Conner McDonald
Rockets acquire Conner McDonald

Rockets head coach Adam Foote likes the way the 5-foot-10 winger is holding himself accountable.

“He’s playing hard for us and it’s good to see him have some success,” Foote said Tuesday morning before practice

But after 20 years in the NHL, Foote knows the key to Kindree’s continued success will be consistency.

“It’s a hard league to play in and he’s figured that out, and hopefully he can stay consistent,” Foote added.

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is in second place with 41 points, six behind front-running Kamloops (22-11-2-1). The Blazers, though, have played one more game than Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rockets take off in 2020 on Friday, Jan. 3, when they host the Victoria Royals (19-12-2-0).

Rocket Report Teddy Bear Toss
Rocket Report Teddy Bear Toss

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeySportsWHLKelowna RocketsJunior HockeyPrince George Cougars
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.