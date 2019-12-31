Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
New Year

Emera Oval New Year’s Eve events cancelled due to weather, ice conditions

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 2:56 pm
The sun sets on the Emera Oval in Halifax, N.S., on March 12, 2019. .
The sun sets on the Emera Oval in Halifax, N.S., on March 12, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Tuesday that the New Year’s Eve public skates and fireworks scheduled to take place in the evening at the Emera Oval have been cancelled due to weather conditions.

However, the concert and fireworks scheduled to take place at Grand Parade have not been affected.

Organizers for that event tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that despite the weather, “everything’s still a go.”

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about New Year’s Eve celebrations visit halifax.ca/recreation/events/new-years-eve or call 311.

Times Square likely ‘safest place’ on Earth for New Year’s Eve: NYPD
Times Square likely ‘safest place’ on Earth for New Year’s Eve: NYPD
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxWeatherFireworksNew YearNYEgrand paradeEmera Ovalpublic skatingHalifax celebrationsHalifax fireworksHalifax New Year's
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.