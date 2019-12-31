Emera Oval New Year’s Eve events cancelled due to weather, ice conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Tuesday that the New Year’s Eve public skates and fireworks scheduled to take place in the evening at the Emera Oval have been cancelled due to weather conditions.

However, the concert and fireworks scheduled to take place at Grand Parade have not been affected.

Organizers for that event tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that despite the weather, “everything’s still a go.”

Starting to snow at Grand Parade as they get ready for tonight’s festivities. Could be a wet and windy one tonight but so far everything’s still a go pic.twitter.com/229MZ0UvVh — Alicia Draus (@Alicia_Draus) December 31, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about New Year’s Eve celebrations visit halifax.ca/recreation/events/new-years-eve or call 311.

1:23 Times Square likely ‘safest place’ on Earth for New Year’s Eve: NYPD Times Square likely ‘safest place’ on Earth for New Year’s Eve: NYPD