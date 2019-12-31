Menu

Canada

Ontario’s highway 407 to charge more in summer than spring, winter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 12:07 pm
Highway 407 sign.
Highway 407 sign. Photo by Tibor Kolley

TORONTO – The price of travelling the 407 ETR through the Greater Toronto Area becomes variable by season this year, a move that’s presented as a way to ensure the electronic toll highway doesn’t become congested during busy times of the year.

The 407’s toll rates will generally be highest during the summer from May through October and lowest from February to April.

READ MORE: Final phase of Hwy. 407 extension near Peterborough to open ‘ahead of schedule’

The rates also vary by time of day, day of week, weight of vehicle, direction of travel and section of highway used.

For example, it’ll cost as much as 65.70 cents per kilometre for light vehicles between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays during the summer.

READ MORE: Highway 407 tolls to increase beginning Feb. 1

By comparison, it’ll cost 5.3 per cent less to travel at the same peak times from February to April. The peak prices from November through January 2021 will be about midway between the spring and summer pricing.

Story continues below advertisement

The company that operates the highway says traffic along the 407 is up to 25 per cent heavier during the summer than during its spring and winter periods.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
