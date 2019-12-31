Top moments of the decade, as told by Global News readers

Send this page to someone via email

The decade is coming to an end, and it’s been a tumultuous one.

From the rise of political movements driven by social media to the growing distrust of such online platforms amid privacy concerns and foreign interference, the ways in which we consume and curate news have changed drastically.

Global News asked its readers to share their input and vote on what they thought was significant this decade.

What stood out to you during these past 10 years? Who do you think defined this decade?

Here’s a look at what readers had to say:

Top news events

This decade saw controversies that shook institutions, from the Catholic Church’s secrecy over sexual abuse to the decades of silence around harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

Political divisions also increased, from Britain’s historic 2016 vote to leave the European Union to Donald Trump’s controversial presidency in the United States.

Here are just a few of the news events you thought were the most notable:

This decade saw the death of Osama Bin Laden, the Donald Trump presidency, and two Royal weddings. Which news event did you think was the most notable? READ MORE: https://t.co/admwjHuicB — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) December 24, 2019

Some people were surprised by the results of the poll:

I agree! I’m baffled that the leaks are the least notable from the list. — Joseph Cesarz (@Joseph_Cesarz) December 25, 2019

Other newsworthy moments include Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding as well as the death of Osama bin Laden.

Social media movements

Online activism and social media helped spark massive movements around the world, including the 2011 Arab Spring protests that toppled governments in the Middle East and #BlackLivesMatter, which brought the issue of police brutality and inequality to the forefront in the United States.

Other online movements included the #ALSIceBucket challenge, which used social media as a means to educate people about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The unique challenge went massively viral in 2014, and over 17 million people took part in the global campaign to help raise awareness about what it’s like to live with ALS.

People take the ice bucket challenge during the last Plunge for Pete event on what would have been Pete Frates’ 35th birthday at Good Harbor in Gloucester, Mass., on Dec. 28, 2019. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via AP)

Global News viewers voted for the #ALSIceBucket challenge as the most important social media-led movement of the 2010s.

Kony 2012, #BlackLivesMatter, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge… these are just a few of the powerful online-led movements that defined the 2010s. Which social media-led movement do you think had the most impact? READ MORE: https://t.co/K3GW2vIOO5 — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) December 28, 2019

Meme culture

From Pepe the Frog and Salt Bae to Side-Eye Chloe and Distracted Boyfriend, whether you like them or not, memes have been a defining facet of the decade.

Meme culture made it so that the most innocuous and mundane moments now have the potential to spread like wildfire, taking on new and sometimes hilarious lives of their own. No matter what you’re feeling, there’s probably a meme for that.

Here’s the meme you thought best represented the decade:

From Salt Bae to Side-eye Chloe and Distracted Boyfriend, which meme do you think best represents the decade? READ MORE: https://t.co/admwjHuicB — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) December 26, 2019

Grumpy Cat makes an appearance at Kitson Santa Monica to promote her new book, ‘Grumpy Cat: A Grumpy Book,’ on July 23, 2013 in Santa Monica, Calif. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Viral trends

If there is any category that truly highlights how odd this decade has been, it’s this one.

Reminiscing on some of the viral movements of the decade is bound to be a confusing, albeit amusing, ride.

Remember planking? How about the smash hit Gangnam Style? Or the blue/gold dress debate of 2015?

Here’s what Global News audience members thought was the most memorable viral trend:

What viral moment from the past decade do you think was the most memorable? READ MORE: https://t.co/K3GW2vIOO5 — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) December 30, 2019

Top musicians

The 2010s dramatically changed the way we listen to music.

With the advent of streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, owning CDs is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Streaming gives us immediate access to artists’ entire repertoire of music in one quick and convenient place, right at the tips of our fingers.

Social media also gave fans unprecedented access to many of their favourite artists’ lives and gave artists the ability to showcase not just their music but also their personalities to their loyal followers.

For some musicians, the 2010s solidified their status as musical icons.

Ariana Grande performs onstage during her Sweetener world tour at the O2 Arena on Aug. 17, 2019 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Drake was deemed Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade, while Ed Sheeran came in a close second followed by Post Malone, and Ariana Grande took the top spot for the decade’s most-streamed female artist.

The 2010s dramatically changed the way we listen to music, with streaming and social media allowing musicians to solidify their status as icons. Which musician do you think made the biggest impact this decade? READ MORE: https://t.co/admwjHuicB — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) December 25, 2019

Instagram/teddysphotos Instagram/teddysphotos

Person of the decade

When we reflect on the 2010s, a handful of faces come to mind.

These people made a drastic impact this past decade, whether on a social, political or artistic level, and some have even taken a coveted spot in Time magazine’s annual Person of the Year issue.

Mark Zuckerberg built an empire with Facebook, while Greta Thunberg brought the issue of climate change to the forefront, empowering youth around the world to take action.

Malala Yousafzai speaks in Washington on Oct. 11, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Susan Walsh

Malala Yousafzai took on the Taliban, demanding education rights for girls everywhere, and Donald Trump of The Apprentice fame became the 45th president of the United States.

Trump was voted by Global News audience members as the person of the decade.

There was a lot of conversation surrounding the poll, with over 47,000 people taking part in the vote. Some people complained there weren’t enough options presented:

Nobody actually deserves the title person of the decade. Least of all any of these 4. — 💥MƦ λ₦ÐEƦ$Ø₦🔥 (@jodand) December 29, 2019

Others, however, thought the results made sense:

Hate him or love him, attention wise this has been the decade of @realDonaldTrump. — Nash Paya🧢 (@NashPaya) December 29, 2019

Other notable picks, according to Global News readers, included Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and the Thai cave rescuers.

Agreed – Obama held two terms over the past decade – he’s had a much greater impact. — Mubina Visram (@MubinaV) December 29, 2019

…. Elon Musk? Literally built like 5 companies from the ground up and has changed vehicles and space travel forever? But nah trade wars are more important for all humanity right? — Captainkeither (@captainkeither) December 29, 2019

The Thai cave rescuer that recently passed away after contracting a blood disease while rescuing the kids from the cave — Kmap (@4everretired) December 29, 2019