What are the top moments of the decade?

The end of the decade is near, and it’s been a tumultuous one.

From the rise of social media-led political movements to the growing distrust of social media applications amid privacy concerns and foreign interference, the landscape of how we consume and curate news has changed drastically.

What stood out to you during these past 10 years? Who do you think defined this decade? Global News wants to hear from you.

TOP NEWS EVENTS

This decade saw the #MeToo movement, the Donald Trump presidency, and two Royal weddings. What news event did you think was the most notable?

This April 29, 2011, file photo shows Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, as they kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool, File) Credit: John Stillwell, Pool

SOCIAL MEDIA MOVEMENTS

We ended the decade with Tinder, Twitch and TikTok. None of these social media platforms existed in the 2000s.

Social media helped spark massive political movements across the world such as the Arab Spring movement in 2011.

By the end of the decade, Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp, but also faced scrutiny over privacy concerns, playing a big role in the Russian interference scandal during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Kony 2012, #BlackLivesMatter, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge… these are just a few of the various social media-led movements that defined the 2010s.

Which social media-led movement do you think was the most important?

MEME CULTURE

From Pepe the Frog and Salt Bae, to Side-eye Chloe and Distracted Boyfriend, whether you like them or not, memes have been a defining facet of the decade.

Meme culture made it so that the most innocuous and mundane moments now have the potential to spread like wildfire, taking on new and sometimes hilarious lives of their own. No matter what you’re feeling, there’s probably a meme for that.

What meme or viral moment do you think best represents the decade?

Sammy Griner, known as the star of the meme ‘Success Kid,’ is shown in this viral image. Global News File

VIRAL TRENDS

If there is any category that truly highlights how odd this decade has been, it’s this one.

Reminiscing on some of the viral movements of the decade is bound to be a confusing, albeit amusing ride.

Remember planking? How about the smash hit Gangnam Style? Or the dress debate of 2015?

What was your favourite viral moment of the decade?

TOP MUSICIANS

The 2010s dramatically changed the way we listen to music. With the advent of streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, owning CDs is quickly becoming a thing of the past. Streaming gives us immediate access to artists’ entire repertoire of music — in one quick and convenient place, right at the tips of our fingers. And social media gave fans unprecedented access to many of their favourite artists’ lives and gave artists the ability to showcase not just their music, but also their personalities, with their loyal followers.

For some musicians, the 2010s solidified their status as musical icons.

What musician do you think made the biggest impact this decade?

‘PERSON’ OF THE DECADE

Many people in the last 10 years made an impact on a number of levels, be it social, political, environmental or artistic levels that made us change and challenge who we are. Malala Yousafzai took on the Taliban, demanding education rights for girls everywhere. Trump became the 45th President of the United States, Mark Zuckerberg built an empire with Facebook, and Greta Thunberg brought the issue of climate change to the forefront, empowering youth around the world to take action.

Who do you think deserves the title of person of the decade?

