Alberta-based talent on tour backed by members of Queen

It’s a show of epic proportions with Albertan roots.

The We Will Rock You tour brings the songs of Queen across North America, with a cast and crew made up of people primarily from the Edmonton and Calgary area.

“[Producers] usually draw from all over the world to do a show like this. To get the type of talent they did in Alberta…it was just phenomenal,” Drummer Chad Melchert explained.

The team is currently touring Canada, after completing more than 70 shows across the United States.

“We do our show every day and we get on a bus and we go to sleep. We’ve been very fortunate to see so many cities and meet so many great people. If this is the rock star life, then I’ll take it!” Melchert said.

Cheering from the sidelines are Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, who act as music supervisors.

“We get video messages from them, wishing us luck on the tour,” Melchert said.

“I would never have dreamed that would’ve happened when I was listening to Queen as a kid. These guys, they revamped the music for us to play. It’s pretty special.” Tweet This

Melchert, who lives in Morinville, said the Edmonton area is a hotbed of talent.

“You can do anything from anywhere. Edmonton is a great place to do it. We have a great cultural scene. I’m very proud to be from here.”

For Edmonton actor Brian Christensen, performing at the Jubilee Auditorium feels like a homecoming.

“I’ve seen so many shows at the Jubilee. I would always think about what it would be like to be on the stage,” Christensen said. Tweet This

“I came and saw The Lion King at the Jubilee a few years ago and I was close to the front of the stage. While they were doing bows and everyone was clapping, I turned around and faced the audience to see what it would be like to be on the stage.”

Being on the stage is a powerful moment for many in the show, “under pressure” to make it come alive.

“There’s an underbelly of arts in Edmonton and Calgary. We’re all just waiting for an opportunity to show the rest of the country and the world what we’ve got,” Christensen said.

When the tour is over, Melchert will return to his regular gig playing with country singer Gord Bamford.

“Alberta is Alberta to me. It’s really cool to work with a group of Albertans and Canadians. To have that Alberta connection is really cool. It’s really comforting on the road.”