Okanagan Connector closed due to dangerous goods vehicle fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan Connector was closed early Tuesday morning because of a dangerous goods vehicle fire.

According to Drive BC, the vehicle fire happened on the stretch of road between Merritt and Aspen Grove, west of Corbett Lake.

Drive BC first reported that Highway 97C was closed around 3 a.m. PT, saying an assessment was taking place.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no word on any injuries or what kind of dangerous goods were being transported on the highway.

As of 7 a.m., there was no estimated time when the highway is expected to reopen. The next update is expected at 10:15 a.m. PT.

— More to come…