Canada

Bombardier agrees to sell Mexican wiring operation to French manufacturer Latecoere

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 10:05 am
Bombardier's electrical wiring operations in Queretaro, Mexico, employ about 700 people.
Bombardier's electrical wiring operations in Queretaro, Mexico, employ about 700 people. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bombardier Inc. has agreed to sell a Mexican operation that makes electrical wiring systems for its planes to Latecoere, a French company that supplies many of the world’s major aircraft manufacturers.

The companies say Latecoere will pay US$50 million to Bombardier and supply electrical wiring interconnection systems for the Montreal-based company’s Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft under a long-term agreement.

READ MORE: Bombardier to build flagship business jet in new $350M plant at Toronto Pearson airport

The sale won’t affect the remainder of Bombardier’s Queretaro operations, where the company produces major structures for its aircraft.

Paul Sislian, Bombardier Aviation’s chief operating officer, says the sale is part of the company’s focus on streamlining its activities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
MexicoBombardierGlobalAviationQuebec economyAircraftChallengerLearjetBombardier electrical wiringLatecoerePaul SislianQueretari
